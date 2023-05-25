Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Luis Ruelas’ Company Hit With Harassment Lawsuit

Trouble comes in many forms and arguably one form might be named Luis Ruelas. Being married to the star of Real Housewives of New Jersey is both a blessing and a curse. Now Luis is about to see what happens when reality television makes you famous.

Teresa Giudice’s new husband has already been under a microscope, and some of the magnified images aren’t that pretty. Now Luis adds another suspicious incident to his collection. Page Six has the details.

Do not call … ever

No, Luis isn’t crying in a video. And as far as we know he’s wearing his own clothes. This is about his company Digital Media Solutions. This week, they were named in a harassment lawsuit by Juanita Williams.

She filed the class-action suit against Luis’ business and Choice Health Insurance at the beginning of May. Juanita states she added her name to the National Do Not Call Registry. However, both of the businesses continued contacting her on a regular basis.

Court docs state she was bothered by a Choice Health rep in September 2022 and she was advised Luis’ company provided her contact information as a potential lead for future sales.

What in the Jen Shah is this man doing? Additionally, Juanita is seeking $1500 per call. Luis’ lawyer has refused to comment at this time. The company is described as “a leading provider of technology-enabled, data-driven digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers.” That basically means they’ll sell your info, so be wary of things like VIP Housewives experiences.

The company has THREE previous complaints filed alleging they violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Luis’ business denied everything at the time. Looks like another job for Teresa’s clean-up crew!

