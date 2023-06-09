Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Attend Concert Without Kyle Richards Amid Ongoing Feud

What is the problem now? Sarah and Winifred Sanderson of Hocus Pocus went out together and didn’t bring sister, Mary. That’s what. No, we are talking about the Richards sisters again, and their inability to squash their differences.

Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have had a rough go of it. These three girls fight like sisters and can’t seem to change their dynamic. They all want to get along, but so far it’s an up-and-down. And unfortunately for them, but fortunately for viewers a good chunk of it has played out on RHOBH. Points for having good intentions. However, we also know Kyle doesn’t like to show riffs or have a narrative out there that she doesn’t support.

Commemorating the night out

What’s the meat of the issue this time? Kathy and Kim attended Paris Hilton’s one-night-only show in Los Angeles. Big deal, right? A mother and aunt supporting Paris as she supports GLAAD. The thing is – Kyle wasn’t there.

What does this mean? It could mean she wasn’t invited. Or it could mean absolutely nothing. The trio recently got together for Kim’s daughter’s baby shower without incident. And nothing like a baby to bring a family together.

Meanwhile, Kyle posted a pic of her daughters out in Florida. Strange pic as the men in the pic are staring for one of many reasons (could be, please don’t photograph me), but it suggests Kyle was out of town.

I guess Kyle will have to whip her ponytail back and forth some other time because she missed out on this one. Paris rocked those Amazonian legs and slow-to-the-beat dance moves.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is filming now, and the cast has been altered. Kathy is gone, Lisa Rinna is out, and Diana Jenkins is having her fourth child.

