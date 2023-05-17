Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Reunite, but Are They on Good Terms?

Happy Vanderpump Rules Finale Day to all who celebrate! While we wait for what will be the beginning of the end for Tom Sandoval’s last shred of dignity, there appears to be good news on the Hilton/Richards Homefront.

When we last saw Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, she was again squabbling with Kathy Hilton. Season 12 of RHOBH didn’t do anyone big favors, especially if your name is Lisa Rinna. The fallout from the Aspen cast trip left Rinna without a paycheck. It also left Kyle without an invite to Kathy’s birthday party.

Now it appears the sisters have called a truce in lieu of Kim Richards’ daughter getting married. Kyle shared a photo of her beautiful family on Instagram, but the temp between Kyle and Kathy looks to be a little frosty.

O Sister! My Sister!

Kim is celebrating the upcoming nuptials of her gorgeous daughter, Whitney Davis (pictured front and center) and it looks like everyone showed up to party. In the photo, we have Brooke Wiederhorn holding Kim’s granddaughter. She’s flanked by Kim and Kathy. Then we see Karol Richards, Kyle’s Hermés bag held by her owner. Kim’s other daughter who is Kyle’s twin, Kimberly Jackson is pictured, and then Kyle’s oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

This is a stunning group of ladies and it’s wonderful to see Kim looking radiant and healthy. That said, what’s up with Kyle and Kathy’s pose? Is it me or do they look remarkably like they are waiting in line for mugshots? They seem to be a bit … stiff, but the important thing is all verbal weapons were put on pause to focus on Whitney’s happy moment. Hopefully.

Kyle’s caption read, “My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married. A beautiful shower for our Whittles. So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite.” Whitney and her fiancé have been together since 2017 and were engaged in December 2021.

This looks like a move in the right direction for Kathy and Kyle in repairing their relationship. We still might see Kathy turn up on RHOBH at some point, but perhaps they have more frost to thaw before that happens.

