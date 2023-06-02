Kyle Richards Allegedly Wants a Truce in Family Feud With Kathy Hilton

It’s that time of year again! The summer sun is high in the sky and Kyle Richards is ready to make amends with one of her siblings. We have sister Kathy Hilton on standby, ready to receive apologies and compliments on her tequila brand.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had a toxic Season 12. A cast trip to Aspen ultimately leveled Kathy’s relationship with Kyle. The two haven’t really spoken as a result of Kyle supporting Lisa Rinna in the argument. Kathy was supposed to film Season 13 but her face is on the milk carton and Kim Richards was called in. Now it seems Kyle is ready to play nice with Kathy. Again. Radar has the details.

Kyle ready to reconcile?

Either RHOBH filming has gotten super boring and Kyle has been instructed to rectify her situation with Kathy so she’ll come back, or Kyle is truly ready to bury the hatchet.

Insiders have shared Kyle wants a meeting with Kathy in an effort to smooth things over. Load your potatoes up with caviar and get ready, but don’t expect any filming. The source said Kyle has missed having Kathy in her life and has been attempting to make nice.

But Kathy might not give in so easily after Kyle didn’t have her back in the Rinna showdown. Of course, it was really no surprise. Kyle also didn’t have Kim’s back during her own Rinna showdown. Whatever power Rinna had over Kyle was surely released upon her exit.

The sisters did see each other recently at a family baby shower, but they were on their best behavior. An insider added Kyle has been “begging” Kathy to see her so they can “hash things out.” Between the three siblings, constant peace is rare. Kathy has previously admitted watching Kim and Kyle on the first season of RHOBH was tough due to their conflict.

It would be wonderful for these ladies to get along in a genuine manner, but I’m not sure that is something mortal eyes will ever see. Now that Kyle’s main supporter has been put to pasture, it would be beneficial to get those familial allies back while Kyle defends both her marriage and her waistline in Season 12.

