Porsha Williams Calls Brandi Glanville and Candiace Dillard Bassett Social Media ‘Bullies’

Porsha Williams is something of a mixed bag. While she’s a definite pot-stirrer, many would agree that Real Housewives of Atlanta just isn’t the same without her.

Porsha will even go as far as to stir the pot with Housewives outside of her franchise, like Candiace Dillard Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac. Although, many would probably say Candiace is the real instigator there, accusing Porsha of stealing her friend’s husband, among other things.

Given Porsha’s ability to have beef with anyone, it’s impressive that she hasn’t really crossed Brandi Glanville before. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been known to clap back at everything and everyone. We’ll take whatever peace we can find. For now.

With all the drama so readily available, it’s nice to get some moments of levity and calmness. Like Porsha’s most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, alongside Shereé Whitfield. But, of course, things couldn’t remain tame for too long.

Porsha calls out fellow Housewives

Andy Cohen instigated a game of Pass the Shade which, for the uninitiated, is a truth-or-drink type game where drinking isn’t an option. Each person draws a question from a bowl and passes the question off to the next person. Shereé asked Porsha, “What Real Housewife is the biggest bully on social media?”

After clarifying that all franchises were ripe for the picking, Porsha said, “Brandi Glanville,” right off the bat, then, after thinking for just a moment, added, “Candiace Dillard.” After the audience reacted, Porsha said, “I love her, though. But they are.”

It made sense for Porsha to choose Candiace given the history the two have. Candiace did call Porsha “sad and pathetic” after all. But Brandi felt like more of an odd choice. Still, many in the comments found themselves agreeing with Porsha, affirming her claims that the two were indeed bullies. Just who could forget Brandi’s tweets over Scandoval?

Others, however, pointed out why Porsha might not be the best candidate to identify bullies. As one commenter wrote, “Porsha has a lot of nerve calling [Brandi and Candiace] bullies on social media when she literally tried to fight her child’s father and his mother.” Others argued that didn’t correlate to social media bullying. Overall, Porsha managed to continue her run as a mixed bag.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

