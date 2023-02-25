Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Trailer Drops; Candiace Dillard Accuses Porsha Williams Of Stealing Her Friend’s Husband

Fans love a Real Housewives trip. We live for the trips so much, that Peacock has made a whole show based on just that alone. It’s housewives in the wild! In this instance, Thailand had the pleasure – or curse- of hosting the ladies for Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Entertainment Tonight dropped the delectable shade-filled trailer. Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney stated in the trailer, “It’s eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?”

Right off the Chanel cuff we see Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams getting into it with Leah. Porsha also had some major shade thrown her way by Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Candiace Dillard Basset. Candiace didn’t spend all her time spilling Porsha’s Thai Tea. Her RHOP castmate Gizelle Bryant caught the business from her, too.

Candiace confronted Porsha about her relationship and marriage to Simon Guobadia. Simon was married to her former RHOA castmate and supposed friend, Falynn Pina. Who said that? Candiace did. “Y’all became friends, and two minutes later you and her husband were dating. You stole somebody’s man,” she stated. Candiace let out what we’ve all been thinking.

Gizelle and Candiace’s drama from RHOP carried over onto RHUGT. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose brought their conflict on the girls trip, too. Heather challenged Whitney’s loyalty to her.

Gizelle even asked Heather if she knew that Jen Shah was lying about her guilt. Jen recently reported to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Heather claimed that Jen “either lied to me five minutes before she went into the court room, or she lied to the judge.”

RELATED: Peacock Releases Statement After Brandi Glanville And Caroline Manzo Exit Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Early

Real Housewives of Miami besties Alexia Nepola (also known as Alexia Echevarria) and Marysol Patton also have beef. Marysol shares she is bothered that Alexia “told everyone I wanted to have a fake marriage.” Alexia claps back with accusations of Marysol taking too many “pills” and now her “brain is fried.”

There were some light-hearted moments, too. We see the ladies hanging with elephants, enjoying the sights, and getting massages. Gizelle revealed that during a massage, the masseuse was “trying to” massage her vagina. Porsha responded, “I want my money back ’cause ain’t nobody touched mine.” Classic Porsha.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 premieres on March 23, 2023 on Peacock.

Check out the trailer below!

TELL US: ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT SEASON 3 OF RHUGT? ARE YOU TEAM PORSHA OR TEAM CANDIANCE? ARE YOU SURPRISED BY ALEXIA AND MARYSOL FIGHTING? WHO DO YOU THINK WILL REIGN AS THE SHADE QUEEN?

[Photo Credit: Peacock]