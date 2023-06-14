Celebrities Who Are as Obsessed With the Bravoverse as You Are

Stars, they’re just like us! Think you’re the only one who unwinds with a Bravo show at the end of a long day? Think again. While some celebrities may want to keep their reality TV obsession under wraps, others have been happy to come forward about being Bravoholics.

Curious to see who these celebrities are? Don’t worry. We have you covered. Here are a few celebrities who love all things Bravo!

Jennifer Lawrence

(Video By: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube)

Jennifer Lawrence is a major Bravo fan! From the Real Housewives franchise to Vanderpump Rules, the A-Lister has never shied away from divulging her obsession with the network.

In March 2018, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress was almost brought to tears after Andy Cohen surprised her with Real Housewives of New York stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

“I’m gonna cry,” she said after hugging the Bravo stars. More recently, Jennifer shared her thoughts on Scandoval and the drama-filled Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

“That was hard to watch,” Jennifer said during a June 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. “I was sick to my stomach.”

Jon Hamm

(Video By: Today/YouTube)

J-Law isn’t the only drama star with an affinity for the Real Housewives franchise. Turns out, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm is also an avid Bravo viewer.

The 52-year-old recently spoke about being a Real Housewives fan during an interview with Today in June 2023. When asked what cities he follows, Jon replied, “I’m a Jersey man.” But Jon doesn’t limit his Bravo viewing to just Real Housewives of New Jersey. The “Baby Driver” actor told interviewer Savannah Guthrie he also watches Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Gayle King

(Video By: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube)

When Gayle King isn’t hanging with her BFF Oprah Winfrey, you may find her catching up on some of her favorite Bravo shows. The TV personality has been a fan of the network for quite some time and has posted about her love for the Real Housewives on social media. In 2014, Gayle shared a screenshot on Instagram of Real Housewives of New York star Aviva Drescher throwing her prosthetic leg alongside the caption, “Oh lawdy! Watching @realhousewivesnewyork did [Aviva] just take off her leg and throw it on the table.” Yes Gayle, she sure did.

The CBS star shared more about her Bravo obsession during a December 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live where she revealed former first lady Michelle Obama enjoys a Real Housewives moment from time to time. “She does watch,” Gayle told Andy Cohen.

Nicki Minaj

(Video By: Bravo/YouTube)

Nicki Minaj took her Bravo obsession to the next level when she stepped in for Andy Cohen to host Part 4 of the Season 6 Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The take-over featured many iconic moments, like when Nicki made housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett sing her song “Drive Back” acapella and when Nicki asked Wendy Osefo about her transition from political commentator to candle maker.

Rihanna

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The queen of pop is a Bravo fan! Rihanna is a huge lover of reality TV and has been open in the past about her obsession with all things Bravo. When asked about her favorite reality TV shows in an interview with E! News, the singer replied, “Anything that starts with Real Housewives of.”

Rihanna also isn’t afraid to reach out to her favorite Bravo stars directly. During an October 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose told Andy Cohen she and Rihanna had messaged via Instagram about the show.

“She said that Heather and I are her all-time favorite duo,” Whitney said.

Kyle Richards also had a Rihanna story that she shared with the Los Angeles Times in May 2018. “One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage,” she began. “She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna.”

She continued, “And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?'”

