Erika Jayne Reacts To Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her “Evil”

In case you missed it, actress Jennifer Lawrence called out Erika Jayne the other day at a press event. While promoting her latest film, JLaw spoke bluntly about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. She stated of season 12, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring.” Then added, “And I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Could anyone really argue with that statement? Especially after watching the last two episodes? Well, Michael Rapaport could but we will get to him later. As reported by People, Erika was forced to address the comments on a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Host Andy Cohen started, “I saw you last Friday at the reunion, which was quite dramatic. And then this video dropped of Jennifer Lawrence, who is a huge Housewives fan, calling you evil and saying you need a publicist.” He then asked, “What was your reaction when you saw that?”

Erika, who appeared virtually, sniped, “Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television. But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”

I wonder how long it took her to practice that one after Mikey Minden jotted it down for her. While anyone with a clue would agree with JLaw, Michael, who was also a guest, spent his entire time kissing up to Erika. So he ate this one up and nodded enthusiastically. He later defended her position, furthering the embarrassing display of kiss-assery. But let’s not even give him more time than he deserves here.

Erika has found herself in the middle of a legal sh– storm thanks to estranged husband Tom Girardi. The now disgraced lawyer is facing a multitude of lawsuits accusing him of embezzling his clients’ settlement funds. Given that Erika was married to Tom for 20 years, multiple lawsuits have named her as well. They claim that she either had knowledge of Tom’s actions or at the very least, she didn’t mind spending the ill gotten cash.

The 51 year-old “singer” has staunchly denied any wrongdoing or knowledge on her part. And of course, has the right to defend herself in court. But what the real rub is her reactions in the court of public opinion. As witnessed by her tirades in the last two episodes when she was questioned about a $1.3 million pair of earrings she refused to turn over. Which castmates Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff argued would help some of the victims recover their money.

Not caring about what the public thinks would be an asset under normal circumstances. But it’s absolutely gross in this scenario. Erika refuses to express any empathy and took it one step further by repeatedly bragging about her pricey possessions. Her lawyer must be having a conniption after watching.

And if Erika thought she wouldn’t eventually get taken to task by her cast members, she was mistaken. Garcelle said in her confessional, “For two decades, Erika was living this lavish lifestyle off the backs of these victims. Even if Erika is innocent, her refusing to give anything back is beyond me.”

But if you’re still on the fence about Erika (HOW?), let me just quote her from the latest episode. “I don’t give a f— about anybody else but me! They’re not my victims. I’ve been a wife that’s been left in ruins,” Erika yelled, all while sporting those $1.3 million dollar earrings.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JENNIFER? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ERIKA’S RESPONSE? SHOULD BRAVO CUT TIES WITH ERIKA AFTER THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM]