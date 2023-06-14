Daisy Kelliher Slams ‘Tactical’ Gary King: ‘He Knew the Damage’ of Dropping Sex Bombshell

Gary King was feeling sea salty for most of the recent Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode. He’s in typical form flirting with both Mads Herrera and Daisy Kelliher. But his ego got bruised and Gary started acting up.

Somewhere in the midst of it all, the chief stew started hooking up with Colin MacRae. That triggered the First Mate to stake his claim by being very hands on during the crew day off. Couple that with Mads asking for personal space, and Gary was a ticking time bomb.

Daisy said matters with Gary weren’t “going to go anywhere”

Gary shared on camera that he and Daisy slept together between seasons. More specifically, after Season 3 ended, and once more half a year before Season 4 filming. That prompted Daisy to come clean to Colin, who ended the romance between them.

Of course, Gary did it to be a drama queen and to assert his dominance. It’s a pattern for him to act up when Daisy has her eye on someone else.

The ultimate question is what the hookups meant to Daisy, who spent a lot of time on the episode insisting that a partnership with Gary, “wasn’t going to go anywhere.”

But Daisy exclusively told People that, “there was no point” in investing emotionally in Gary because of his habitual flirting. Speaking about the bombshell being revealed, Daisy said “it wasn’t right.” She claimed it was a “tactical move by Gary,” who knew “exactly what he was doing,” and “what sort of damage he was causing by saying that.”

During the recent episode, the chief stew told Gary, “I don’t want to be with you because you want to be with everybody else.”

A conflicted Daisy felt badly about keeping Colin out of the loop. But she also felt that her body autonomy was questioned. No one holds Gary to a higher standard after all.

But probably the biggest fallout is the friendship between Gary and Colin. The engineer feels betrayed by both Daisy and Gary for keeping their hook ups a secret. Will any of them be able to salvage their friendship by the end of the season?

