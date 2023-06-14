Former Basketball Wives Star Mehgan James Allegedly Returning to the Series in Orlando Based Spinoff

Just weeks after Evelyn Lozado was rumored to return to Basketball Wives, a recent report suggested an Orlando-based spinoff is in the works.

Buckle up for those who still enjoy the VH1 original series Basketball Wives because it looks like you’re in store for drama like no other. The reality show started in Miami, Florida, and has been around for some time. It premiered in 2010 and followed the lives of women who’ve been romantically linked to professional basketball players.

The only ex-cast member worth talking about is Shaunie O’Neal — the ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who created the series and served as the executive producer. Since the show merged with its Los Angeles-based cast, many changes have been made to the format — specifically, the stars. Many come and go, but only a few have remained. With a new series out in Orlando, viewers will certainly meet a batch of new faces; however, there’s one that folks may remember.

Is Mehgan James returning to Basketball Wives?

According to the Jasmine Brand, inside sources revealed filming has officially begun for the new show, and rumored to be a part of the cast is former Basketball Wives star Mehgan James. Mehgan initially joined the BBW family during Season 4 in 2015. She lasted one season but still stirred up a ton of trouble during her time there.

For those wondering if this spinoff will be any good, Mehgan’s reality tv resume is pretty stacked. With appearances on several seasons of Bad Girls Club, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Baddies ATL, I’m sure James will give fans a show. Who knows, maybe a shake-up is just what VH1 should be doing to try and save such a dying franchise?

