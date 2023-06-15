Are There Sparks Between Shannon and David Beador Following Quiet Woman Reunion?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador ran into her ex, David Beador, earlier this month in her favorite OC restaurant. She created some media speculation when she posted an Instagram photo of them sitting in a booth together. Are the Beadors back together?

On June 14, Shannon appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there were “sparks” between her and David, now that they’re both single.

Are the Beadors back together?

“Absolutely zero sparks,” Shannon emphatically stated. “For the last five years, if he heard my voice on the phone with the kids, he would hang up. So I went up to him, and I said, ‘I’m not leaving your side until you take a picture and we send it to the kids.'”

The owner of Real for Real and the Beador Construction founder were married for 17 years, prior to their very contentious separation in 2017 amid cheating accusations. David went on to marry Lesley Cook and they had a daughter together, but he filed for divorce in September 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After they sent the Quiet Woman photo to the kids, their oldest daughter Sophie FaceTimed them immediately. After so many years of animosity, it must have been such a relief to see their parents smiling together, even if only as friends. In addition to Sophie, the Beadors share 18-year-old twins Adeline and Stella, who were “super excited” to see their parents making nice.

According to Shannon, David said, “Go ahead and post it,” following the kids’ positive response to their photo. “I had a big piece of food in my teeth, so that’s the stuff that happens,” she shrugged.

“Do you think now that he’s not with [Lesley], things could maybe be better between the two of you?” Andy asked.

“I’m hopeful,” Shannon admitted. “The twins graduated last week, and he said, ‘Let’s take a picture of the four of us’ … So I’m hopeful.”

Andy agreed, “That would be nice,” adding it would be wonderful “for the kids’ sake.”

I don’t think David and Shannon are meant to be together, but they have three children. It would be awesome for their kids if they could co-exist peacefully.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE SHANNON AND DAVID MAKE PEACE WITH EACH OTHER? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL EVER GET BACK TOGETHER?