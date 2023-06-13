Shannon and David Beador Reunite for Daughters’ High School Graduation

Real Housewives of Orange County is back and so is Shannon Storms Beador. She’s been reunited with her former partner in crime, Tamra Judge. And recently Shan got back in touch with another member of her past.

Longtime RHOC fans know Shannon didn’t have it easy with ex-husband David Beador. He was unfaithful, humiliated Shannon, and co-parenting was nightmarish when he moved on with Lesley Cook Beador. They’ve had a tumultuous relationship at best but posed for a photo after randomly running into each other at a local eatery.

David is in the middle of another mess with his current wife but managed to show up and reunite with Shannon once again for their twins’ high school graduation. Shannon shared a series of pics on Instagram.

School’s out for summer

It’s time for another edition of, Wow I’m Old. Today’s show features Shannon and her grown twin daughters. They’ve completed high school and the proud mom shared photos on social media, as proud parents do. And ‘ol crazy blue eyes showed up again.

Shannon captioned the sweet pics, “So proud of my daughters’ graduation! They have grown into such beautiful young ladies and I can’t wait to watch them in their exciting next chapters. Congratulations Stella and Adeline! I love you!!!”

The twins are now 18 and it seems like just yesterday they were going through their parents’ agonizing relationship on television. David hasn’t posted his own photos of the event, but he was tagged in Shannon’s. He may or may not be taking a personal break from social media after he was slapped with a restraining order by Lesley. Not to be outdone, David mutually filed a TRO against his estranged wife.

Shannon and Dave’s oldest daughter Sophie Beador couldn’t be at the celebration, but wrote in the comments, “So proud!!! Wish I could’ve been there .” Additionally, Bravo viewers shared their praise of Shannon and David’s ability to finally be decent around each other for the sake of the kids.

Currently, Orange County is on Code Yellow in making sure Shannon doesn’t execute any poor decisions due to being single at the same time as her ex-husband.

Watch Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

