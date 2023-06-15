Margaret Josephs Thinks There’s Something ‘Strange’ About Luis Ruelas’ Finances

It shouldn’t really be breaking news that Luis Ruelas might have something odd going on with his finances. This is the guy whose company was sued for $113k while filing for $1 million in bankruptcy. Not to mention the company’s investigation by a law firm.

One thing that wasn’t entirely expected, however, was the feud that would develop between Luis and Margaret Josephs throughout Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret’s pretty clear about one thing: she wants the truth (though, sometimes she might be selective about whose truth she wants).

Tension first arose between Luis and Margaret over Luis’ infamous viral video. Recently, when some shots were fired at the reunion, “Be careful” was Luis’ response. Now, tensions rise once more as Margaret seems to be coming after Luis’ finances, and Teresa Giudice might be complicit.

Marge exposes Louie and Tre (allegedly)

Marge started by pointing out that at second weddings, the couple usually doesn’t ask for or accept gifts, “Especially cash gifts.” But since Tre and Louie hadn’t said anything about it, Margaret gave the pair a check to celebrate their wedding. “I didn’t know what to do. I’m not gonna not give a gift,” she explained.

Alternatively, the couple might’ve asked for charity donations in lieu of gifts, but that didn’t happen either. Margaret found that “bizarre, considering you fly private, you say you’re so wealthy, I mean, Louie likes to say how wealthy he is all the time.” Indeed, Luis flaunts his wealth, and Margaret pointed out how many times Luis has said something to the effect of “Teresa doesn’t need the show.”

But Margaret and other unnamed Housewives found it bizarre that Luis constantly said such things and never made good on those promises. Ultimately, she just found it odd that the couple asked for gifts if they were so wealthy. And when asked if the wedding checks were cashed, Margaret said, “Mhm. Mine in 24 hours,” according to her banking app.

