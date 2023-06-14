Luis Ruelas Warns Margaret Josephs To ‘Be Careful’

There’s a lot to unpack from the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part 3. It was a one man show once Luis Ruelas joined the cast with the other men of RHONJ. Of course, he was sparring with Joe Gorga most of the time, but Margaret Josephs came on his radar as well.

It’s really fascinating to watch Luis take on Margaret, Joe, and Melissa Gorga, seemingly taking on his wife’s fight. The trio gave Teresa hell the past few seasons, though depending on your opinion, that challenge could have been warranted.

But it seemed like Luis could hold his own, and not only that, he went on the offensive. To the point that Margaret seemed awfully quiet at times instead of lobbing snarky comments. Who really has the arsenal here?

Luis thinks Margaret paid bloggers

Luis and Teresa claim that they are being harassed by someone. Bo Dietl was running an investigation on the alleged harassment. However, Teresa and Luis claim that Margaret is in contact with that person, and that they “have an affidavit” to prove it.

Last season, Margaret was vocal about bringing up all the drama from Luis’ exes that came up in the news, including some unflattering videos of him. Rather than just blame those ladies for sharing past secrets, the newlyweds are convinced that Margaret was funding a “smear campaign.”

“Let’s play,” Louis told Margaret during a heated exchange.

“You’re not paying bloggers? You need to be exposed how you’re paying bloggers. Is that what you wanna do?” he continued.

Margaret responded by bringing up an alleged harassing call Louis made to her child. She had phone records to prove the call happened, yet Teresa’s husband denied any wrongdoing.

Frank Catania jumped in to ask if Louis “hired Bo Dietl” to dig up dirt on himself, Joe, and Margaret.

After Louis denied that he took any such action, Margaret accused him of “trying to intimidate us.”

“Be careful. I just told you to be careful because you’re lying,” Louis responded.

The reunion ended without resolution for anyone. And the lingering question of Bo Dietl and Louis’s arsenal remain as well as Margaret’s involvement in all the rumors. It does beg the question as to who will come out on top in all this. Right now, it seems that there are no winners.

