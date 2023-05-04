Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Luis Ruelas’ Company Under Investigation by Law Firm

History repeats itself as another Real Housewives star has found themselves facing potential legal trouble. This time, Luis Ruelas of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame is the cast member in question. Fans know Luis as Teresa Giudice’s husband. The two have been together since last year.

Luis and Teresa have always been a bit controversial, especially in relation to Teresa’s former husband, Joe Giudice. Teresa and Joe both served prison sentences in 2014 for fraud, which sort of makes this new situation with Luis even funnier. Other controversies have piled up as well, including Joe Gorga’s relationship with Joe Giudice, with the reunion between the two called “opportunistic.”

Last year, Luis launched his company, Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS). From the time of launch, there was some immediate confusion. Few really understood what DMS actually did, and what roles Luis and Teresa held within the company. Even Margaret Josephs expressed confusion on Jeff Lewis’ radio show. Teresa and Margaret have a history of their own.

Luis Ruelas: The next Jen Shah?

Well, it turns out the skepticism was justified. The law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announced an investigation into DMS, alleging “possible violations of state law.” This story was brought to the forefront by @the_bravo_chicks on Instagram. In their caption, the IG user asked, “Is this Jen Shah 2.0?”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was charged in 2021 with money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In early 2023, she was sentenced to 6.5 years in a Texas prison. Comparing Luis to Jen does feel quite apt, but the comparison is likely being drawn mostly because of the recency of Jen’s sentencing.

In fact, even before all this, Luis’ business had been compared to Jen’s. Margaret said just as much in her interview with Jeff. Moreover, when Andy Cohen interviewed Luis, the former drew comparisons between DMS and what Jen had gone to prison for. Luis tried to explain it was different, but with these new developments, that might not have been the case.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE WHOLE SITUATION? IS TERESA’S LOVE BUBBLE ABOUT TO BURST?