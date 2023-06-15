Why Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner ‘Need to Be’ in the South

Braunwyn Windham-Burke had a difficult stint on Real Housewives of Orange County. Part of her inner journey was documented on the show. She stopped drinking and became sober.

Braunwyn is married to Sean Burke, and the couple shared seven children. She came out as a lesbian. The couple tried to adjust their relationship amid these changes. In October 2022, Braunwyn filed for divorce after Sean allegedly “emptied” out their shared bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Braunwyn and her partner Jennifer Spinner became serious. So serious that they had a fake wedding in Las Vegas officiated by Elvis! Now Braunwyn spoke exclusively with People and revealed why relocating to Tennessee was so important to them.

Using her platform to inspire others

“I know when we moved here, a lot of people were like, ‘Why would you move your family here?’ And my response was, ‘It’s easier to be gay in West Hollywood and Brooklyn, but this is where we need to be right now,’” Braunwyn stated. “’We have a lot of privilege. Let’s do the work to make every part of this country safe for future generations.’”

Jennifer also shared her perspective on the move. “Queer people keep not going to the areas that are hostile because they don’t want to deal with it or it’s unsafe. And those [perspectives] are valid. No one should have to do anything that they don’t want to do that’s unsafe,” she said.

“But for me, I was like, I’m not going to let other people’s hatred and prejudice and bias impact my ability to live with my family. I’m not going to be an occasional visitor in Braunwyn’s life,” Jennifer added.

Taking a stand

Jennifer, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/her pronouns, has unfortunately experienced harassment. She shared about the incident, which happened at a Kentucky state park, on Instagram.

“This photo was taken about 10 minutes before running into a group of drunk men who felt threatened by my existence in the world,” she wrote. “This is my home now and I can assure you, no amount of hateful rhetoric is going to run me out of town.”

Five of the kids that Braunwyn shares with Sean are minors. Jennifer and Braunwyn originally decided to move to Tennessee because there were great schools. It was also less expensive to live there. Sean has his own room in their house, and they co-parent as a unit.

