Braunwyn Windham-Burke Teases Engagement Rumors As She And Girlfriend Search For “Forever Home”

Another day, another Braunwyn Windham-Burke cry for attention media blurb. Somehow this woman makes Dana/Pam Wilkey look like the most hydrated human being on the planet. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is back in the news but she might be off the market for good.

Everyone say a silent prayer and send good juju to Sean Burke because his ex-wife might be someone else’s problem soon! He’s currently wearing his good luck statement necklace because Page Six is reporting ‘ol Braunie might be engaged and shopping for a new crib with her latest girlfriend.

Braunwyn rang in the new year with a little glitter and a “promise.” In an Instagram Story, Braunwyn and Jennifer Spinner appeared wearing extravagant diamond rings, sparking engagement speculations. But because nothing can be linear with Braunwyn, the video clip was deleted shortly after posting. Nothing would be more surprising at this point than Braunwyn having any story and sticking to it.

The caption to the post that no longer exists said, “We started 2023 with a promise.” I bet the promise isn’t to stop bothering the general public with futile attempts at relevance. Braunwyn’s left hand was holding Jennifer’s right hand as the two tripped the light fantastic on a journey from North Carolina to South Carolina. Both ladies were wearing eternity bands but, GASP, Braunwyn’s was on her left ring finger.

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares First Christmas As A Single Mom In Instagram Post; Implies Sean Burke Is “Toxic” And “Controlling”

A “source” close to the couple who may or may not be Dr. Deb, because who else is talking about this woman said, “You really never know. Braunwyn is Braunwyn!” Oh honey trust me, we know. Dr. Deb The source added everyone is head over heels in love with Jennifer, including all of the kids and Sean who is counting on this woman to make 2023 better for him.

Apparently there is a reason for this road trip, the couple is on the hunt for a new house. Braunie and Jen are looking around down south and found Wilmington, NC particularly appealing. They want a nice, serene place to raise the little kids and as an extra bonus, Jennifer has family in the Wilmington area. Braunwyn shared, “The people have been so nice.” That’s because they aren’t exhausted by her yet.

While Braunwyn has said in the past she will never marry again, Braunwyn has said many things in the past that either didn’t come to fruition or didn’t make sense at all. So she may pull the trigger with Jennifer who she calls her first “mentally stable” partner. At this time Jennifer has not labeled Braunwyn her first “mentally stable” partner, but stay tuned for that impending announcement. Congratulations to Braunwyn and Jennifer, hopefully the 87th relationship she’s had since coming out will be the one that sticks.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK BRAUNWYN AND JENNIFER WILL GET MARRIED? DO YOU FIND BRAUNWYN EXHAUSTING? DO YOU THINK HER SMALL KIDS WANT TO BE UPROOTED FROM CALIFORNIA?

[Photo Credit:Charles Sykes/Bravo]