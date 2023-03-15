Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Kids Call Her Fake Vegas “Wedding” To Jennifer Spinner “Stupid”

It looks like we have found where all the brains in the family went. Whenever we write an article on Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the general consensus is people are worried about her kids. While I would usually be on the “none of your business” train, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum has proven her choices are questionable.

By now we all know about Braunwyn. Braunwyn is a recovering alcoholic. She is a late-blooming lesbian. Braunwyn the late-blooming lesbian refused to divorce her heterosexual husband when she started dating women. She was fired from her tv job. And finally, Braunwyn has been on several journeys.

Her latest stunt was to “marry” her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner. Sounds great in theory, right? Jennifer must be the epitome of patience and understanding because Braunwyn is still married to the aforementioned heterosexual husband. Oh what a tangled web we weave, amirite?

I know what I think about Brauwyn’s fake wedding in Vegas. And I have a pretty good idea of what you think about Braunwyn’s fake wedding in Vegas. But what I want to know is what her extremely resilient children think about Braunwyn’s fake wedding in Vegas.

According to Page Six, Braunwyn’s kids think she’s full of shit “stupid.” From the mouths of babes! Last month Braunwyn and Jennifer jetted off to Las Vegas to get married by Elvis. And Braunwyn isn’t going to let something silly like a legal marriage get in the way of her fame whoring. Priorities, people!

The kids weren’t impressed. Bella Burke said, “The Vegas wedding is stupid.” The Force is strong with that one. “I can’t cuss, but it was really frickin’ stupid.” Please continue, genius offspring, “Like, you’re not even divorced. Deal with your first marriage first.”

Does this bright 22-year-old have the AUDACITY to imply her mother should finalize any pending divorce proceedings prior to going full-court press and telling the world the kids have a new stepmom? THE NERVE. Don’t worry, Mommy filed for divorce in October 2022.

Another of Brawnwyn’s spawn said, “Wait a thousand years!” Bella added, “Wait a long time. I don’t know why you’d want to rush into another marriage after a 20-year marriage? It’s so stupid.” Stupidity waits for no one, sweetie. Eight-year-old Koa Burke contributed, “Right when you get divorced, you get married? No. Maybe wait, like, a little.”

Survey says the children are not on board with Braunwyn’s latest effort to remain relevant. It’s sad, really. Braunwyn just smiling away while her kids will be uprooted from California to Tennessee and their mom is making all kinds of whimsical decisions. Jennifer assured the group, “Whenever we do get really married, you guys will have to be in the wedding. So we’ll have to wait for the appropriate time.”

Braunwyn and Sean Burke’s divorce agreements are incumbent on the two reaching a mutual decision regarding custody and spousal support. The moment the ink is dry on the decree, Braunwyn is going to make it legal with Jennifer. Good luck to the couple and, RUN JENNY RUUUUUUN!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]