Erika Jayne ‘Quit Counting’ Number of Sexual Partners

Don’t even think about asking Erika Jayne about her body count because she has no clue. But it’s not because she’s been extra busy since parting ways with her disgraced ex-husband Tom Girardi. According to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, she simply stopped counting her sexual partners because she’s “too old.”

Who’s counting?

Erika spilled the tea about her little black book, or lack thereof, during a recent Q&A on Instagram. Before you ask, “Who cares?” Just know, someone literally asked her to talk about this. She wasn’t just sitting on Instagram going on about her sex life for no reason. So, when asked how many partners she’s had in her life, the singer got as honest as she could.

“I’m too old to remember all of them,” Erika said in response to the question before adding, “I quit counting years ago.” She continued. “It’s good enough to be experienced but, you know, low miles.”

Erika’s candid answer about her sex life comes amid speculation about a new romance in her life. Of course, Erika hasn’t been shy about the fact that she’s dating and enjoying being single, but the fact that she’s been spotted running around with a married man has some people raising eyebrows.

The relationship in question is with attorney Jim Wilkes. The two were seen running around in Las Vegas together. It looked like maybe something was simmering between the two, but Erika and Jim quickly shut down the rumors. Jim posted a picture of his wife on Instagram, and Erika’s representative released a statement that said, “He is just her lawyer and family friend for over 20 years.”

Either way, you can tell that Erika is getting her groove back after her messy divorce from Tom. She’s glowing in every picture we’ve seen of her lately, and with a Las Vegas residency on the horizon, it’s safe to say she’s about to have some more fun single times in the near future.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return to Bravo in November.

