Garcelle Beauvais Confirms Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Returns In November

If what Garcelle Beauvais said is true, then one solid year will have passed since we last saw the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast grace our screens. Perhaps the time was necessary. Season 12 was so dysfunctional, that things had to be sorted out.

Notably, Lisa Rinna walked away after eight years on the show. It all came to a head after her allegations against Kathy Hilton. She fought often with Garcelle as well, and put Sutton Stracke down as often as she could. It will certainly be a lighter show without the soap opera actress. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new vibe. And thanks to Garcelle’s recent comments, we have a potential release date.

The new season will focus on “glamour and friendships”

According to an article from Variety, Garcelle spilled a tentative date of November 2023 for the Season 13 premiere.

“I’m hearing November is our release date. It’s back to fun and glamour and friendships,” Garcelle said. “It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody.”

Due to lowered expectations from a particularly traumatic season, “not as toxic” is the most we could all hope for. Between Dorit Kemsey’s home invasion to Erika Jayne’s legal woes, it would be nice to focus on some light-hearted behavior from the ladies. Kyle Richards and her antics would be desirable at this point.

Another upgrade from last season will be the renewed international travel. Thank goodness. And apparently the ladies will make it out to Spain in Season 13.

Random add, and one-hit-wonder Diana Jenkins is out. Arguably she was never in, she just threw some parties so her vocally-blessed partner could belt out some tunes on camera. Alum Denise Richards will return as a friend to the cast.

