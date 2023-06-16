Joe and Melissa Gorga ‘Didn’t Really Know’ What Luis Ruelas Did for a Living

Who is Luis Ruelas? He appeared as Teresa Giudice’s man in shining armor, but was it too convenient? Or the ultimate love bubble, and never to be popped? Real Housewives of New Jersey has shown us a lot of househusbands, and Luis is the latest. But also, the latest Bravo househusband to be involved in scandal after scandal after alleged scandal.

First off, should we consider he gives Brooks Ayers of Real Housewives of Orange County vibes. Seemingly shows up out of nowhere, love bombs, has the housewife on a pedestal, and can’t answer questions in a straightforward manner. Brooks was supposed to be Vicki Gunvalson’s ride-or-die as well, and as it turns out, he was lying about medical records. He had stories of exes, jealousy, and much controversy with the OC housewives. They basically waved the red flags in Vicki’s face as she tried to protect him.

What’s his job?

Melissa Gorga tells us on the RHONJ After Show that she and her husband “didn’t really know” (have never known) what Luis does. To say the least, she didn’t fully understand, but could tell it was in the realm of marketing. Red flag number one – he can’t market or sell himself clearly to the point Teresa’s family doesn’t know what his j-o-b is.

To put it frankly, Luis is a serial entrepreneur. And that aspect isn’t all that different than most of RHONJ – from Chris Laurita to Teresa to Joe Gorga to even Rich Wakile or Dolores Catania – they may all have a primary business they are promoting at the time, but they go from thing to thing to thing looking for what might work. This leads to red flag number two – no one knows what he’s promoting.

And with the controversy? How many legal squabbles has the man been brought up in, in the last year? And no one put anything in writing over this recent pizza business? Huh. Red flag number three – no contracts. If you’ve ever done business with family, you’d know sometimes they are most challenging of business relationships. Contracts are a must.

Until next season on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

