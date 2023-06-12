Joe Gorga Attacks ‘Moron Pajama Boy’ Luis Ruelas: ‘He’s a Clown’

Does anybody else feel like the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been going on forever? Some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans find it entertaining, others find it tiring, but it’s the drama that keeps on giving.

It was only inevitable that the husbands would get involved. Sometimes, it seems like Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas are more involved in this dispute than Tre and Mel are.

Fans will recall that Joe and Mel skipped Tre’s wedding to Luis. Things went downhill fast from there. With the Season 13 reunions underway, the Gorgas would naturally take to their podcast, On Display, to address the situation, with Joe attacking Luis specifically.

Joe shows no mercy to Luis on Mel’s podcast

Though the attack was directed at Luis, there was also a jab at Teresa. Joe essentially said that Teresa lets him run his mouth so that she looks better next to him. In discussing how Teresa nods along to everything Luis said at the reunion, Joe said, “She’s like, ‘Luis you do it, you already look like a moron pajama boy, you might as well keep doing it.’ At this point, I mean really? The guy’s a clown, I’m sorry.”

For those who aren’t in the know, “pajama boy” refers to Luis’ baffling comments about wearing his father-in-law’s pajamas. This beef is so layered it’s like an enchilada. And speaking of, Joe and Melissa went on to address the situation with Bo Dietl. Luis allegedly hired Bo and his PI company to investigate RHONJ cast members, and to stalk Luis’ ex-wife. There’s been so much back and forth on the situation, it’s hard to keep track of.

Joe said, “The Bo Dietl thing … we knew the whole thing and then he denies and denies.” Melissa went on, “It’s just insane. Then Bo Dietl does this whole thing on Instagram saying ‘I have nothing to do with him, he did not hire me.’ Then another article comes out with Bo Dietl admitting with Luis’ ex … he did do it.”

Joe capped off Melissa’s thoughts by saying, “Then Bo Dietl’s advertising his business at the same time!” These are honestly loaded comments. There’s a lot to unpack here. But one thing’s for sure — Luis is less and less defendable every day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion concludes on June 13 at 8/7c on Bravo.

