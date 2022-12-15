Dancing With The Stars Pros And So You Think You Can Dance Stars React To Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death

The world was shocked to learn of the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss on December 13, 2022. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The dancer got his start as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, and returned last season as a judge. He acted in the movies Magic Mike XXL and the Step Up franchise. He became beloved by millions as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2020, he became a co-executive producer.

Ellen DeGeneres said via Instagram, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she wrote.

Stephen was married to Allison Holker, who was a dance pro on Dancing with the Stars. The couple shared three children.

Page Six reported that Stephen’s peers and co-workers reacted to the tragic news. The SYTYCD Instagram page posted a tribute to Stephen. “We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many,” it read. “This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones, and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly.”

JoJo Siwa, who served on the SYTYCD judging panel with Stephen, wrote on her Instagram, “twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life,” she said. “Someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends.” JoJo added that she knows that Stephen is “in a better place.”

DWTS alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted on Instagram, “I’m at a loss for words…Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss was the only man I’ve met in the entire industry who was loved by absolutely everyone. This makes no sense at all…. Rest easy my friend,” Maksim said.

DWTS pro Sharna Burgess shared her condolences in her Instagram Story. “We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I’m so sorry Allison,” she wrote.

Witney Carson, who performed a memorable hip-hop number with Stephen on SYTYCD, shared her feelings in her Instagram Story. “RIP my friend,” the expectant mom wrote. “Sending so much love and healing to @allisonholker and kids. There are no words. We love you.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who starred with Stephen in Magic Mike XXL expressed her sadness on Instagram. “My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to,” Jada wrote.

Nigel Lythgoe, who served as a longtime judge on SYTYCD, also paid tribute to Stephen. Nigel said that he was “heartbroken and devastated” by the news, per People. “The dance community will be reeling today but my deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Allison, and their children,” he stated.

Our condolences go out to Stephen’s family.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images]