After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a professional choreographer, a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance, DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was highly accomplished, extremely well-loved, and unfortunately battling demons only he could see.

Stephen married Allison Holker, a SYTYCD and Dancing with the Stars veteran, in 2013. He adopted her daughter from a previous relationship and the couple went on to have two more children. By all accounts nothing was amiss and everyone seemed to be content. Stephen remained active in the entertainment industry and showed no visible signs of struggle.

At the young age of 40, Stephen was discovered dead from suicide via a firearm in a Los Angeles motel room close to his California home. Authorities were contacted after Allison was unable to locate her husband. His car was left in the driveway and she cited this as unusual behavior. Law enforcement also found a suicide note that made references to prior difficult battles, but its exact contents have not yet been made public. He was laid to rest on January 4, 2023.

Two days after an intimate funeral with only his closest relatives three weeks after his passing, Allison shared a heartfelt tribute to Stephen on her Instagram. Page Six shared Allison’s words. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” she wrote along with a video montage of happy memories.

RELATED: Dancing With The Stars Pros And So You Think You Can Dance Stars React To Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death

Allison added, “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Some of the photos included were from the beginning of tWitch and Allison’s relationship back in 2012, others featured their children. Ellen DeGeneres also made an appearance in the clip. This is Allison’s second social media post since her family went through this devastating experience.

Stephen’s family will hold another celebration of his life for extended family and friends at a later time. No announcements have currently been made. We send Allison and her family much support and peace on their journey to find closure.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

TELL US- PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE WORDS OF SUPPORT IN THE COMMENTS

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]