‘Near-Death Experience’: Dina Manzo Opens up About House Assault

Real Housewives of New Jersey is never without drama. That’s part of the reason why original cast member Dina Manzo said goodbye to the show. Having appeared in Season 1, and then a handful of scenes to close out her story in Season 2, she hoped for a more peaceful existence off of reality TV.

Sadly, that wasn’t to be. She is estranged from her sister Caroline Manzo, the details of which are fuzzy, Most shocking of all, she and her then-fiancé, now-husband Dave Cantin, were attacked and robbed in a violent home invasion. It has been alleged that Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, was behind the set-up.

Six years after the terrifying incident, Dina has opened up about what she calls a “near-death experience.” She spoke to Dr. Daniel Amen as part of the Scan My Brain podcast.

The “emotional injuries” of that night

Dina explained how she and Dave were in New Jersey at an event. When they came home, there were “two men in our house who assaulted us and zip-tied us together. I have physical injuries, emotional injuries, lingering fear, and I thought I was going to die.”

When it was all taking place, Dina said she went through “a very beautiful moment, oddly enough,” in which she “went through my whole life.” She continued: “It was the most peace I’ve ever felt … kind of [becoming] proud of myself for my accomplishments through my life and grateful to understand true love.” She also prayed for her daughter, and then made peace with the fact she may not see another sunrise.

Dina said that she feels a “difference in [her] brain” because of the trauma. “The emotional part of who was arrested because of it. And the healing that I have to do for that.” We’re sending Dina all of the strength she needs to get past this emotional time in her life.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus while producers work out who they want to bring back. We’ll bring you more news as and when we get it.

