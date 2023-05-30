Andy Cohen Denies Real Housewives of New Jersey Is ‘On Pause’

The drama going on behind the scenes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has been picking up, and in today’s current events, Andy Cohen has chimed in.

The fans know that sisters Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been at odds for over a decade. The show has been a sore spot for their family as they’ve both been engrossed in explosive feuds — some of which the audience couldn’t believe. Think stripper-gate or Joe Gorga charging Joe Giudice while on a cast trip. After Tre and Juicy Joe returned from spending time away after pleading guilty to federal charges, things between the Gorgas and Giudices finally were smooth sailing. At least for a little while.

Now that RHONJ Season 13 is nearing its end, no one knows what will happen with the Garden State ladies. Since Teresa, the series’ last-standing OG, and Melissa have been part of the show the longest, it appears Bravo doesn’t want to pull the plug on either of them. However, they may need to if they’re going to make this show work.

Andy Cohen denies that Jersey is on “pause”

Ever since Dorinda Medley spoke about Andy and the network placing her on “pause” during her stint on the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, it seems it’s one of the only things we hear about these days. The newest revelation is that following the three-part RHONJ reunion, this series will take a short break while production figures out how to move forward with Tre and the Gorgas.

However, the Real Housewives executive producer denied those claims in a new interview.

“I mean, we always take a break between seasons, so I don’t know why [that is out there],” Andy said to E! News.

Production is slated to start on the new season in October 2023 at the earliest. This start date is certainly later than normal, so perhaps the series is taking a slight pause, but Andy and the fans are considering “on pause” to mean “on hiatus,” like the Real Housewives of New York.

If I were a betting man, I’d plan on seeing Teresa return to the series for Season 14. There’s something about being the last OG standing in this franchise. And based on how some others have gone out, I think Tre is in the perfect spot.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO HEAR RHONJ IS NOT ON HIATUS LIKE RHONY? DO YOU WANT TERESA OR MELISSA TO RETURN? OR WOULD YOU LIKE THEM BOTH TO LEAVE?