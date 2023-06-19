Dina Manzo Reveals the Real Reason She Left Real Housewives of New Jersey

Real Housewives of New Jersey has been chaotic from the beginning. It all started with the table flip heard around the world. In more recent years, it’s followed the demise of a family. One person staying as far away from the drama as possible, is original cast member, Dina Manzo. Having starred in the first two seasons of RHONJ, she could have become a staple of the Real Housewives franchise. She ultimately decided to leave the show, however.

Having quit at the end of Season 1, and only filming a handful of scenes to give the audience some closure, Dina hasn’t been seen much on screen since. Now, she is speaking out about exactly why she decided to wave goodbye to the reality TV lifestyle.

Dina claims she was one of the first Housewives to “actually quit”

Dina appeared on the Scan My Brain podcast, with Daniel Amen, MD. After saying she was “the first one of the Housewives series to actually quit and leave,” she added that her “peace was more important.” While she says some of the Housewives “love the chaos and the hair pulling,” that wasn’t for her. She added that she has “seen first-hand how much it changes people.”

Despite once having a strong relationship with her sister, Caroline Manzo, the two are now estranged. It is likely their bond being severed that Dina is referring to with her comments about the show “changing people.”

Though she doesn’t appear in front of the camera, Dina still has no problem in making comments about what she sees. She recently spoke out about the backlash some of the Vanderpump Rules cast were facing following Scandoval. She accused the show of “promoting hate,” in an Instagram story that was later deleted.

Real Housewives of New Jersey, meanwhile, is currently on hiatus. Producers are trying to figure out a way to film Season 14 while their cast is verbally sparring, and it could lead to a total shake-up.

