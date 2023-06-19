Shannon Beador Names Her Ideal Castmates for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Admit it. We’ve all thought up dream casts for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. As humans, we love the concept of crossovers, even in a genre such as reality.

Bravo recently announced that RHUGT Season 5 would be a Legacy edition for the Real Housewives of New York. This caused mixed reactions. On the one hand, it was a good idea to give some of the NY Housewives a proper send off before the reboot. But many fans were hoping for other picks.

One Housewife who hasn’t had a shot on UGT yet is Shannon Beador. Lately, it feels like we only talk about the Real Housewives of Orange County star in the context of either her old husband or her newest fling. Well, with an interview with Today, she was able to discuss so much more.

Shannon’s faux pitch for Ultimate Girls Trip

When asked who would be in her RHUGT cast, Shannon first said, “Fun vacation Shannon wants to go, let me make that clear!” meaning the trip would be purely for fun, not for drama or anything else. She got on with the decisions once that was out of the way.

“I would love to go with Dolores [Catania] and Margaret [Josephs],” two of the more level-headed members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, relatively speaking. She added, “I would love a little Shereé [Whitfield] because I know her as well.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is another rather unproblematic pick.

Lastly, she said she “would love for [Sonja Morgan] to be part of it.” Sonja will get her shot on RHUGT Season 5/RHONY Legacy. Shannon didn’t give a rationale for all her picks, but it’s easy to see she probably went with those Housewives that she got along with the best.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams on Peacock the following day.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHANNON’S PICKS? WOULD THAT MAKE FOR A GOOD SEASON? WHO WOULD BE IN YOUR DREAM LINEUP?