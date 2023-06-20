Avery Singer Claims She Couldn’t Get a Job Because of RHONY

In the scope of Bravolebrities, Avery Singer is a solid C-List, and that’s being generous. We met Ramona Singer’s mini-me of a daughter during the first season of Real Housewives of New York. Back then, Avery was a brace-faced kid who was totally embarrassed by her mom’s skimpy bikinis. Now, she seems to think she’s like the queen of the Bravo children. Milania Giudice needs to put her in check.

Avery is like a younger version of the Ramonacoaster in more ways than one. I’ll be nice (for now) and name a positive aspect — Avery is a businesswoman like her mama. She’s used her stepping stool-sized platform on RHONY to launch a career now that she’s an adult. And every viewer must suffer through it because, like it or not, Ramona is an OG.

Avery has been doing the most in 2023. She started a business for planning bachelorette parties or something that sounds like putting a girl boss spin on influencer event planning. Avery recently appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast to talk about how hard it is to kick off an immediately successful career as a Bravo nepo baby. Yawn.

Avery Singer is giving poor little rich girl

Avery used her time on the podcast to dog other children of Bravolebrities because, according to the Singer Standards, Avery does it better. “There are many Bravo kids that ride their mom’s coattails that are like a wannabe Kylie Jenner, all duck-faced, posting,” Avery said. How does a young woman manage to speak like a total Boomer? The Ramona Singer effect is strong, y’all.

She then tried to convince us that the reason we’re not seeing more of Avery Singer on Bravo is because of her burgeoning finance career. Every househusband is ripping out their hair (plugs) at this moment. “I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time because I worked at Morgan Stanley,” Avery proclaimed. “Like most of my finance career, I couldn’t get jobs because of me being associated with the TV show.” Boohoo, let’s all hope that Avery Singer can push through these struggles.

Not only did Avery try to say that she didn’t use Bravo to launch her bachelorette business, but she also basically condemned the network that made her relevant in the first place. “I don’t watch Bravo period. I’ve never seen a lot of the shows,” Avery proudly said. To me, that is a MAJOR RED FLAG. ‘I’m now starting a company and I did most of that by myself,” Avery added. Andy Cohen, you better be careful about letting Avery weasel her way on your channel in the near future. It might further de-legitimize her career to play in the Bravo mud with the rest of us *eye-roll*.

