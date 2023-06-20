Bachelor Star Kelley Flanagan Goes Public With New Relationship After Peter Weber Split

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber have had sort of an odd relationship. The two appeared together on The Bachelor Season 24. While Kelley nearly made it to the end, Peter gave his final rose to another contestant. Perhaps that should’ve been a sign of things to come.

Kelley and Peter would rekindle the flame between them in 2020 and would have a strange on-again off-again dynamic for months to come. For example, in June last year, Kelley said she wanted someone to look up to more than Peter. But two months later, the two were spotted together.

Then, just a month after that, the couple confirmed they were dating again. It was a bit exhausting for us, and no doubt even more for them. But now, as the news would have it, Kelley’s kindled a new flame with a man named Ari Raptis.

Kelley shows off Ari on IG

Kelley made her new relationship Instagram official on Thursday, June 15. She posted a picture side-by-side with her new beau, the pair looking dapper as ever in black tie attire. The picture was captioned simply, with just three heart emojis.

Kelley’s followers came out in full support, most prominently, her mother. Connie Flanagan commented, “Great looking couple! Best of the lot! Guy of my dreams for my daughter … Greek, Greek, Greek! What else can I ask for! He’s a dreamboat! That’s my generation describing one great catch! Go get him Kelley! We’re all behind you!”

And indeed, all the other comments were equally supportive. One commenter wrote, “It’s like you went from shein to Gucci you go girl,” with another writing, “WE STAN A GREEK BOYFRIEND.” But above all, here’s hoping Kelley is as happy as she looks.

