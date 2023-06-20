Signs That Divorce Is Around the Corner for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruleas only just tied the knot last August, but it looks like their love bubble is on the verge of popping. With their one-year anniversary fast approaching, Teresa and Luis’ marriage is reportedly on the rocks. The couple met in 2020 during the height of the worldwide pandemic while The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was out for a walk with her friend down the shore. Luis caught the mother of four’s eye when he ran past her a few times with his shirt off. As they say, it was love at first sight.

Amid an ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, the bride, and groom have had a lot of emotions on their plate. And the “Skinny Italian” author isn’t used to talking about her feelings which may cause trouble with her husband, who is a self-proclaimed guru.

Luis Is Overprotective of Teresa

Throughout the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Luis was seen acting extremely overprotective of his new wife. For the first time in years, Teresa sat idly by as the father of two took the reins when it came to dealing with the drama of the other housewives. While it is nice to have a man who stands by your side, Bravo fans were quick to note that Luis came across as controlling.

There were multiple times when Luis wouldn’t even let Teresa speak, often telling her to be quiet. While Teresa seemed okay with the muffle, for now, there will most likely come a time that the Jersey Girl becomes tired of biting her tongue and lashes out at Luis.

Luis May Have Anger Issues

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 season got underway, news broke of some possible legal issues that Luis was involved with. The newest Bravo star was accused of mistreating many of his ex-girlfriends, with Andy Cohen even asking him at the reunion if he had a domestic violence record.

Luis’ company, Digital Media Solutions, is also being sued for harassment (via In Touch). Teresa has already had to deal with numerous court hearings thanks to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and it is most likely she doesn’t want to go through more legal issues, especially after already having had to serve time in jail and deal with a deportation.

Teresa Loves the Drama

One thing is for sure, the OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey loves the dramatics. Between flipping her table during Season 1, up until recent seasons, where she convinced Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ hair, the mother and wife just can’t get enough of the limelight. While gravitating towards the drama may have worked in the past for Teresa, her storylines are getting old.

In the beginning, Luis didn’t seem phased by all the fighting that was happening around him. But, this season showed him losing his patience, mainly with Teresa. For multiple RHONJ episodes, Luis has tried to convince everyone that he is calm and collected, but Teresa’s constant yelling has caused a major imbalance within his chakras. There could be a good chance that Luis decides to walk away from the marriage altogether if the gossip becomes too much for him to handle.

No One in the Cast Likes Luis

Luis and Teresa quickly became the most disliked couple on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It didn’t help that Luis, who often looked like an overripe blueberry, lost his friendships with all the men of the Jersey franchise, with the exception of Bill Aydin. Frank Catania, along with Joe and John Fuda, made it clear that they would not be able to trust him again after he claimed to have files on each and every cast member for possible blackmail.

Luis and Teresa Have No Support

Sadly, for a successful marriage to work, you need the support of your loved ones. While Luis may have his mother, sisters, and brother by his side, his blushing bride has no one but her four daughters—Gia, Gabrielle, Milania, and Audriana. The reunion showed Teresa choosing to walk away from her relationship with her brother.

Luis comes across as someone who is extremely close with his family, with his sister even officiating Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ marriage. The lack of a family unit could eventually grate on Luis. And while it is sweet to have a blended family, it doesn’t make up for the loss that Teresa is probably feeling. All these clues combined could mean that Teresa and Luis have a rough road ahead, with the final stop possibly being divorce.

