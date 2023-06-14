Andy Cohen Shares His Text From Bo Dietl After RHONJ Reunion

Luis Ruelas brought it to the reunion. He really eclipsed the entire rest of the cast. Of course, we built up a tolerance for Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s family drama. But Luis’ demeanor and what he has brought to the Real Housewives of New Jersey is considerable. And it’s not feeling like positive stuff, though if you are team Tre, you may feel that he is able to stand up to Joe, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs. Fight the fight for her.

Luis used his friendship with a known private investigator named Bo Dietl to seemingly intimidate the rest of the cast. He spoke of digging up dirt on each cast member, especially the problematic ones, during the season finale.

Luis has since walked back his statement. During the reunion, he insisted that Bo Dietl didn’t investigate anyone on the RHONJ cast. Rather, his friend was helping him deal with an alleged stalker. Bo even sent a security guard with Luis and Teresa to the reunion after the couple received death threats.

Bo denies doing investigations on the RHONJ cast

It turns out that Bo Dietl backed up Luis’ claims. Andy Cohen spoke publicly to share a series of texts from the private investigator that corroborates what Luis claimed at the reunion. This is the second time Bo contacted Andy.

The Bravo executive producer made the comments during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “I just want to say Bo Dietl texted me again,” Andy told his co-host, John Hill.

“So, I just want to say on his behalf, he said, ‘I never did any investigations on the cast of the Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn’t do any other investigations for Louis,” Andy revealed.

“So he’s saying that Louis didn’t hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey, so that’s a very specific thing he’s saying. He’s not saying he doesn’t have in, I mean, that’s a specific thing,” Andy continued. John interjected, “He was not officially hired to investigate the job.”

“He was not officially hired to investigate,” Andy confirmed. “Yes, so I just wanted to say that.”

The specific language Bo used, as well as using text messages as means of communication, indicates he is confident to go on record to defend Luis.

