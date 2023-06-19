Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Marriage Reportedly ‘in Trouble’ After ‘Red Flags’ and ‘True Colors’ Shown

Has the love bubble burst? New claims surrounding Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas say that the pair’s marriage could be on the rocks. We’re coming up to the one-year anniversary of their big day, and Tre’s even bigger hair. As the dust settles around the explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, it seems the drama isn’t going to slow down.

The walking red flag is showing his “true colors”

An insider told Life & Style magazine that “red flags” had started to surface since the couple exchanged vows. They said of Luis: “His ego has blown up, and his true colors are starting to show. You can see it on RHONJ, he wants to take over the narrative of the series. Luis knows he hit the jackpot, and he’s ready to cash in. Teresa doesn’t want to admit it, but she sees some red flags.”

The insider went on to claim that there could be a “third child out there” that Luis hasn’t told his wife about. He is also alleged to have “called Teresa ‘not that bright’ to friends.” Is anybody having flashbacks to how Joe Giudice was caught talking about Tre when they were married?

Of course, all of this has to be taken with a pinch of salt. There are many people out there with a score to settle when it comes to Luis. It could be that someone is simply looking to make trouble for the couple. They might be happy and completely in their love bubble. That’s certainly the line being taken by Teresa’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., who says that his client has “never been happier.”

Teresa certainly wasn’t afraid to celebrate Luis publicly on Father’s Day (June 18, 2023). The truth is something that only she and he will know – as well as anybody else close to the situation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently being figured out. Whether or not both Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga will return remains to be seen.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA AND LUIS’ MARRIAGE WILL LAST? IS THIS INSIDER TELLING THE TRUTH? OR IS SOMEONE TRYING TO STIR UP TROUBLE BETWEEN THE TWO?