Shadiest Bravo Star Moments on Watch What Happens Live

Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, is famous for getting his guests to spill the Bravo tea. Since the show’s inception in 2009, Bravolebrities have come prepared to answer Andy’s burning questions and deliver some shade along the way. In honor of the show celebrating 14 years on the air this year, here are some of the shadiest Watch What Happens Live moments.

Lisa Rinna Flips off Nicollette Sheridan

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, stopped by the Bravo clubhouse in June 2019, where she answered a question about her husband Harry Hamlin’s ex-wife, Nicollette Sheridan.

During the appearance, a fan called into the clubhouse and asked Lisa how she felt about Nicollette’s recent comments about Hamlin. A few months earlier, Nicollette took to Twitter to accuse Lisa of spewing “Fake news” about her relationship with Harry. The Twitter rant came after Lisa said on RHOBH that Nicollette cheated on Harry with singer Michael Bolton.

“FAKE NEWS,” Nicollette wrote in a February 2019 tweet. “Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding.”

In a separate tweet, Nicollette called out her ex directly, writing, “I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.”

When Lisa was asked how she felt about Nicollette’s comments on Watch What Happens Live, she responded by sticking up her middle finger and sipping on her cocktail. Shady!

Teresa Giudice Can’t Say 3 Nice Things About Bethenny Frankel

New Jersey housewife, Teresa Giudice, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in December 2018, where she struggled to compliment Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

During the episode, Teresa was asked to say three nice things about the Skinny Girl founder. After Teresa complimented Bethenny on her business skills, she seemed to be at a loss for words. She told Andy, “I really don’t know her.” Many fans interpreted Teresa’s “I don’t know her” comment as her throwing shade at Bethenny.

The segment also featured another shady Watch What Happens Live moment from Ramona Singer, who jumped in to try and help Teresa answer the question. After Ramona said Bethenny was a good mother, Teresa asked Ramona if Bethenny was a good friend. Ramona replied, “She’s trying.”

Fans loved Ramona’s subtle dig at her former co-star. One fan wrote in a comment, “Ramona is the queen of shade.”

Lisa Vanderpump vs. Lisa Rinna

Lisa Vanderpump will always take a chance to throw some shade at her RHOBH rival, Lisa Rinna. The two started out as friends on the show but after Rinna helped build a case against Vanderpump during Puppygate on Season 9, Vanderpump has not been a Rinna fan.

During a March 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump revealed she recently ran into her former friend at a hotel in Paris. The restauranteur recounted the unexpected run-in while managing to sneak in some serious shade at her former co-star.

“I was staying there, I think she was…I don’t know what she was doing there,” Vanderpump told Andy. “I walked over there, speaking perfect French, she was kind of hanging around the corner somewhere.”

After Andy asked if the two were able to share a laugh over the encounter, Vanderpump replied, “She’s not funny.” Ouch!

“Close Your Legs to Married Men”-NeNe Leakes

A discussion on the shadiest Watch What Happens Live moments wouldn’t be complete without NeNe Leakes‘ 2013 appearance, which truly delivered on shade. Things really heated up after she got on the phone with her rival, Kim Zolciak.

Nene was not interested in hearing Kim’s point of view, spatting “Close your legs to married men, trash box,” after Kim tried to defend herself.

The Atlanta housewife delivered a few other iconic lines during the 2013 appearance, including when she said Kim didn’t have a job.

“If you [want to] talk about cheating or do you want to talk about your income?” Nene said. “You don’t work b****. You ain’t got a job.” The shade!

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SHADY WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE MOMENT?