EXCLUSIVE: Would Eboni K. Williams Consider Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

We’ve endured months and months of living in a world without the Real Housewives of New York City. But now, we’re finally about to start getting fed some fresh RHONY content. We were once starved, but we now have a smorgasbord.

Of course, the newbies are preparing to debut with RHONY Season 14. Our old pals Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are preparing to return for their new series, Welcome To Crappie Lake. Then, they’re also linking up for RHONY Legacy, which has been condensed into a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.

As the Bravo universe continues to evolve, RHUGT has become a vehicle to bring some of our favorite cast members back into the Housewives spotlight. So, when we recently chatted with former Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams, we couldn’t help but pop the question: would you ever do an Ultimate Girls Trip?

Would Eboni do a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

We know that Eboni has a lot going on — she has her podcast, a daily news show, and just wrote a book. She’s booked, busy, and blessed. So, would she ever take the time out of her schedule to fly somewhere fabulous with a group of Real Housewives? It turns out she might be down!

“I could consider it,” Eboni exclusively revealed. “I’d consider it if it’s other franchises and something fresh, and new.”

For some, Eboni’s answer might come as a surprise considering her tumultuous time on The Real Housewives of New City. Season 13 will always be debatable. But, Eboni told us, “You never say never in this business.”

If Eboni were to come back for an Ultimate Girls Trip, she’d prefer to spend it with women from other franchises. So, RHONY Legacy Part 2 probably isn’t on the horizon for Eboni. Still, there are so many potential crossovers that we’re going to go ahead and start manifesting this future season of RHUGT now. If Alex McCord can return to the Housewives world for a season of RHUGT, we can hold out hope for Eboni, right?

