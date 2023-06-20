Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy Cast Pay Revealed

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was undoubtedly one of Bravo’s best ideas in a post-pandemic world. It’s a genius idea to put a bunch of Real Housewives stars in a mansion filled with alcohol and shove cameras in their faces. It makes sense for the Real Housewives of New York legacy cast to make their way onto the Peacock masterpiece.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: RHONY Legacy will be a must-watch for fans of the series. It is wild to see the turn that RHONY has taken. Our apple holders, who are some of Bravo’s strongest soldiers, had one bad season and the network kicked them to the curb for a younger crew. Don’t get me wrong — I’m going to love the Legacy version of RHUGT, but I am sad it won’t be a full season of old-school drama.

The RHONY cast for the RHUGT trip is in the legendary St. Barts for a redo. There are some obvious inclusions in the group — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan were non-negotiable. Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon are also there to provide some classic drama that hopefully includes jelly beans and Jovani. For some reason, Kristen Taekman was considered legendary enough to join the ladies. Hey, Ramona did throw a glass in her face and that was pretty iconic, so good for Kristen for sneaking onto that private jet. While the ladies are living their best lives, fans are learning that they are making quite the paycheck to go on a tropical vacation.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip sounds like a retirement plan

The group of six RHONY stars is in St. Barts, teasing fans with Instagram Stories and TikToks of what’s to come. Now, TMZ is reporting that the ladies are earning a ridiculous paycheck in order to appear on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The outlet heard from “Sources close to the cast” that the women are each being paid $250,000 to film for a week in St. Barts. Yes, they’re basically earning per day what people pay for a year of college tuition in the U.S. Don’t think about it too hard or we’ll all just be crying in poor.

It is funny that the ladies are all allegedly receiving equal salaries. Like c’mon, Kristen and Sonja do not deserve the same paycheck. All I know is that for this amount of cash, it better be the best Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season yet. And it also better not be the end of these legends’ tenure on Bravo for a long time to come.

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York premieres July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

