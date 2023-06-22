Lisa Rinna Coming Back to TV on American Horror Stories Season 3

It hasn’t even been a year since Lisa Rinna left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the ripple effects of that decision are still felt. While her decision to quit RHOBH was a surprise, it was clear she didn’t want to stagnate.

And whatever her reasons for leaving the show, it must’ve been clear to her that she could get on just fine without the Real Housewives. She’s one of the most recognizable faces from the franchise after all. She probably knew she could move on to other projects.

It’s easy to forget that she was an actress before being a housewife. And in all honesty, she did well for herself. Well, it seems that scripted television is calling to her once again, with news breaking that Lisa would appear on the next season of American Horror Stories.

Is Lisa making an acting comeback?

Lisa Rinna has officially joined the cast of “American Horror Stories” Season 3! She plays a character named Sheila in the third episode, “Tapeworm.” pic.twitter.com/gJ4dUDHShM — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) June 20, 2023

The Instagram account, horrorstorynews, was the first to break the news. The caption was simple: “Pop culture icon LISA RINNA has joined the cast of AMERICAN HORROR STORIES Season 3, Episode 3, ‘Tapeworm.’” The comments were slightly divided, and that division only grew worse when the news made its way to Twitter.

Twitter user ahszone shared the news as well to a myriad of reactions. Many commented on the irony they saw in the episode’s titling. As one user wrote, “We’re sure she’s not playing the titular character?” Brutal. Another simply wrote, “Seems fitting.”

But on the other hand, many were excited by the news. As one reply read, “I hope this is real.” Another reply carried a similar sentiment: “I can’t wait to see this.” But perhaps the most based comment simply read, “I’m happy for her.” What a reasonable reaction. Though Lisa might be polarizing, it’s admirable that she’s out there, achieving what she can.

