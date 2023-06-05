Delilah Hamlin Claims That Mom Lisa Rinna Has a New Show in the Works

According to Lisa Rinna, her life has been blissful since she left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She quit after Season 12, which was a dark and exhausting season. And if we learned nothing else, it is that nothing good happens while riding with your co-stars in a sprinter van.

Rinna owned her rep for being the villain of Season 12. She slammed her RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton for having a meltdown in Aspen.

There were rumors that Rinna, husband Harry Hamlin, and daughters Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Hamlin were getting their own reality show. But Rinna pumped the brakes on that idea. “That’s not true. None of that’s true. I don’t know where somebody got that,” she stated. But Rinna is all about the hustle, so she didn’t close the door completely.

Delilah shared that her mom is working on a show

She shared the news with Page Six exclusively that Rinna has a new reality show simmering on the back burner. “There’s a show. It involves cooking,” Delilah said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that but there you go.” I love how open and carefree Delilah is on the red carpet.

When asked if she was good in the kitchen, Delilah responded, “Am I a good cook? I’m not included in the show. It’s not my show,” she added. She also teased that the show might feature just her parents.

Of course, RHOBH viewers know that Harry loves being in the kitchen. Fans have seen the fruits of his labor. His delectable pies have made an appearance, as has delicious Bolognese sauce. Just don’t forget to profusely thank the chef if you receive some sauce from Harry. If Garcelle Beauvais ever receives some sauce again, she will surely send a thank you note, a balloon bouquet, and a floral arrangement.

