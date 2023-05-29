Lisa Rinna Reveals the Real Reason She Left RHOBH; Says Her Mom Came To Her While ‘I Was Sleeping’

Lisa Rinna recently revealed why she left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight years on the show. And for some, her answer might come as a shock.

Of course, Lisa starred on the Bravo show from 2014 to 2023. Her time as a diamond holder wasn’t without conflict, however. Rinna’s earlier seasons featured her not only stirring the pot with co-stars including Yolanda Hadid, Lisa Vanderpump, and Brandi Glanville but a bulk of her storyline came from her feud with Kim Richards.

Since then, Lisa has been what some would call the “force multiplier” (hey, Carlos King) of RHOBH. Essentially, she kept the story moving by discussing the topics some other ladies were too afraid to discuss. But did that cause her to lose favor with the show’s audience?

In a new interview with ES, Rinna addressed how the fan’s reaction to the show in the latter years impacted her ability to do her job. Lisa said, “I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing,” “I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

Lisa says her mom came to her in a dream

Although Lisa felt the show changed from when she started, that’s not the reason she left the show. Despite feeling that her time on the Housewives had ended, Lisa got the confirmation she needed from her mother, Lois Rinna.

Lisa, whose mother died at 93, came to her while she was sleeping, and according to the Real Housewives vet, the message was clear as day.

“She came to me,” Lisa said. “It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: ‘That’s so weird.’”

“I was sleeping, and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go,’” Lisa continued. “I told a psychic, and she said: ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

I’m sure RInna has no doubts about leaving the show — especially since her sign came in a meaningful way. She revealed in March that she’s been in “absolute heaven” and “having the time of my life.”

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return may not be in the works for Lisa anytime soon; however, with the way Bravo is popping out these Ultimate Girls Trip seasons, seeing her star in one of those, alongside Kim Zolciak, could be a fun treat for viewers.

