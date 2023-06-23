Drew Sidora Addresses ‘Breaking Point’ With Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora’s had it a little rough the past few years. Fans have generally not responded very well to her run on Real Housewives of Atlanta, with some even calling her too cringe to watch.

Negative fan reaction would be one thing, that’s not too uncommon among Housewives, especially when they’re still finding their footing. Unfortunately, Drew’s been having troubles beyond that, as chronicled in her relationship with Ralph Pittman. Things have been rocky between the two, to say the least.

Who could forget the saga wherein Drew managed to legally file for divorce just 61 minutes before Ralph was able to? But despite the entertainment this divorce may provide, it is admittedly a tough situation, especially for their kids. Drew recently spoke to People about the details of the ordeal.

Drew’s complete thoughts on Ralph

Drew explained what circumstances led to the divorce in the first place. “Well everything in the petition I obviously stand by and it was just a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage. And I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging.”

When the marital issues “started to happen on camera,” Drew felt “embarrassment on top of what we were dealing with behind closed doors.” For her, that was “definitely the breaking point and enough is enough. And I didn’t see that coming. Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much.”

But despite all that, Drew expressed hope moving forward. She hoped to develop an amicable relationship with Ralph, especially for the kids’ sake. “It’s hard to imagine right now, but I would love to just be completely whole moving forward.”

