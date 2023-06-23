Did Luann de Lesseps Connect With the Pirate From St. Barts Before Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy?

Luann de Lesseps has notably avoided the Caribbean island since the infamous encounter with The Pirate. Long time Real Housewives of New York fans from Season 5 will be familiar with the man that Luann made a huge fuss about when the cast went on vacation to St. Barts.

Very cleverly, Bravo decided to send the RHONY Legacy group to the same location where Luann may or may not have cheated on her then boyfriend, Jacques Azoulay. She certainly put a lot of energy into telling her friends (in French) that she didn’t want anyone to know that she had a rendez-vous with The Pirate, a.k.a Tomas Ribeiro.

Now, Luann is on the interview circuit to plug Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. Of course, she was asked about The Pirate and would a repeat appearance be in order.

Luann confirmed that the pirate will appear on RHUGT

Bravo’s The Daily Dish interviewed Luann about what to expect for RHUGT Season 5. She was asked if Tomas had reached out to her after news of the casting went public.

“You know, the pirate has reached out to me,” Luann revealed. “He texted me, and he goes, ‘I’m sorry, so sorry, I don’t think I’ll be able to come on this girls’ trip.’”

But it’s not all bad news for those viewers that were looking forward to a little man candy. Tomas, who relocated to Miami in 2020, will connect with Luann via Facetime during the trip. That’s the most post-covid thing heard in a long time on RHONY.

“I think he’s gonna do a call or something,” Luann explained. “I think we’re gonna do a little FaceTime with the pirate, but I’m looking for a new pirate. I need a new pirate.”

Here’s to Luann to finding herself a little vacation fling, without the conflict. She is single now as it is.

The former RHONY core of Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley will also be traveling with Luann. As well as Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman.

There is no current air date for RHUGT Season 5. However, the revamped RHONY show premiers Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

