Drew Sidora Gets ‘Juicy’ Role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s Movie

Believe it or not, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Todd Tucker is really going through with this career pivot into film. On this season of RHOA, he’s been hunched over his computer, preparing scripts and trying to get his wife, Kandi Burruss, to buy into his new career endeavor.

Todd’s first film that he’s getting off the ground is called The Pass. In a recent episode, he teased that he was eyeing his wife’s costar, Drew Sidora, for the leading role. Now, it’s all happening, and Drew just chatted with People and teased what we can expect to see from her in Todd’s sexy new film.

Drew Sidora is in the spotlight

Todd’s film follows a married couple giving each other a hall pass to put fidelity to the side for a night. On RHOA, Kandi teased that the lead characters “lives are turned upside down as that one night of pleasure is turned into a tool of deception.”

Earlier this year, Todd posted a picture from the premiere screening. He wrote, “It was a great experience producing my first film The PASS. Thank you to my beautiful wife @kandi and our dope cast, and crew for helping me make my vision come to life.”

Drew will play the lead character, the wife, who gets to embark on the sensual experience. When chatting about the role, Drew described it as a combination of “sexy” and “challenging.”

“It’s definitely very juicy, very juicy,” Drew shared. She also teased that we can expect to see more from this storyline as Season 15 continues.

Drew taking on this acting role is just another example of how she’s flexing her creative muscles. On RHOA, we’ve followed her as she tries to reignite her music career, and now she’s landed this movie role. Between the music and the acting, our girl is booked, busy, and blessed.

There’s no word on when exactly Todd’s film will be available to stream or where we’ll be able to watch it. But in the meantime, The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

