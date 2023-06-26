Kyle Richards Reunites With Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Karaoke Showdown

It’s a miracle! Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Kim Richards have reunited. Hell hasn’t frozen over, and there aren’t any pigs flying. It’s just three sisters and positive vibes — how things should be.

After the way Kyle and Kathy melted down at the end of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seemed like there was no hope for a resolution. But, the gals have seemingly put their differences aside to come together in the name of love. On Instagram, Kyle recently dropped an adorable video of the sisters sharing a family moment. It’s a gem; we may need Andy Cohen and a camera.

Family finds a way

Kyle shared a video on Instagram of her having an epic karaoke showdown with her sisters and nieces. The group gathered to celebrate their niece’s wedding, and they were all smiles. It’s miles from the teary-eyed confrontation we saw between Kyle and Kathy during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion.

Appropriately, the Richards sisters were jamming to Sister Sledge’s classic hit, We Are Family. Clearly, the gift of vocal talent doesn’t run in the family, but it’s still super cute. After seeing them go through it for the last decade on reality TV, it’s honestly a relief to see them all together, acting like a normal family.

Kathy even commented on Kyle’s post, adding, “Such a beautiful night with “Our Family”!!! We love you.”

The family reunion comes a few weeks after reports emerged that Kyle was eager to reach a truce in her feud with Kathy. Insiders claimed that she was practically begging for a sitdown to chat through their latest drama.

Previously, the duo reunited at a family baby shower, and everyone survived. So, perhaps the ladies have finally buried the hatchet! Does that mean Kathy can make her way back to her friend role on Real Housewives? We’re overdue to see all three sisters on RHOBH at the same time.

In the meantime, you can stream all of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

TELL US – HOW DID IT FEEL SEEING KYLE, KATHY, AND KIM REUNITED? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL FINALLY STAY IN A PEACEFUL PLACE AS A FAMILY?