Charlie Sheen ‘Ballistic’ Over Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans, Blames Ex Denise Richards

Has Charlie Sheen reached his breaking point? Regarding his daughter Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans account, it sounds like he’s had enough. According to Radar Online, he is officially fed up with Sami’s OnlyFans operation. And once again, he’s pointing the finger at Denise Richards for their daughter’s online behavior.

Charlie isn’t happy

For the record, Charlie has never been thrilled with his daughter’s choice to join OnlyFans, but last year, he and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a united front regarding their daughter’s decision.

He previously said, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.” He continued, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

As Sami’s OnlyFans career thrives and she boasts about it online, Charlie has started changing his tune. For example, Sami recently described herself as a “sex worker” in a TikTok and discussed going topless online.

She shared, “I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything.”

Of course, Charlie has had his fair share of encounters with sex workers in his day. So, it seems like perhaps hearing his daughter use this language was a triggering tipping point for him. A source claimed he went “ballistic” over her recent TikTok. According to sources, he’s upset with Sami for taking the path and frustrated with Denise for allowing it to happen.

A source close to the family said, “Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career.”

Meanwhile, Denise is also making a killing by posting to OnlyFans. She’s reportedly raking in millions of dollars by posting topless pictures, lingerie shoots, and more. Despite Charlie going ballistic, she has continued to support her daughter’s decision to be a content creator. She explained, “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

