‘Sickening, Bizarre, and Weird’: Jennifer Lawrence on the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Jennifer Lawrence has made it clear on more than one occasion that she’s a total reality TV buff. She’s proved it time and time again, most often with her appearances on Watch What Happens Live.

Naturally, the conversation had to turn toward Vanderpump Rules. After the explosive Season 10 Reunion, many were no doubt curious to hear everything that Jennifer had to say.

Scandoval’s been the talk of the town ever since we found out about it. Finding out that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss? It was a jaw-dropping moment to be sure. Any and every VPR viewer had to opine.

Jennifer Lawrence gets heated over Tom

When asked about her reaction to the last five minutes of the final VPR reunion, Jennifer said, “Of Raquel’s side? [It] was sickening and just bizarre and weird.” As for what moment of the season felt the most cringe-worthy in retrospect, J Law said, “Raquel being like, ‘So, do you want to like, stay with him?’” Her Raquel impression got a good reaction.

Jennifer once said she’d fire James Kennedy from the show. Andy asked if her opinion changed since then. “He cannot regulate his emotions,” she said, “but that’s what I now love about him.” Andy then pulled out a cardboard cutout of Tom and asked what J Law would say to him if he were there. “I curse the day you were born. You have bad skin … and there’s no amount of spray tan that could ever change the texture of it.”

When Andy put the cutout away, Jennifer joked, “Ugh, I got so fired up, it’s like he’s here!” The commenters loved Jennifer’s takes just as much as the live audience. Some have suggested that J Law host future reunions. But until then, she can keep commenting on VPR, RHONJ, RHOC, and all the other shows she loves. See all her thoughts in the clip above.

