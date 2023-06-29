Are Heather Dubrow and Vicki Gunvalson Still Friends?

We’re all familiar with how friendships can ebb and flow on any Real Housewives franchise. Big egos make relationships difficult. When someone feels they’ve been ill-treated by a fellow cast member, coming back can be tough.

Even though she’s no longer a regular on the Real Housewives of Orange County, OG Vicki Gunvalson is reportedly returning this season – as a “friend of” the show – to whoop it up and stir up trouble. But is Vicki really ever “a friend” to anyone? She always seems to have her own best interests at heart. And she and Heather Dubrow, whom she’s labeled “snotty” in the past, have never really been close.

Where do they stand today? OK is pouring out some exclusive tea on the subject.

Friendly off-camera, but not off

“This season’s interesting,” Fancy Pants hinted. “Last season when I came back, it was odd. I only knew Shannon. Everyone else was new to me … It feels more familiar this year but it’s a tough season. My friendships go through a lot of trials and tribulations.” Isn’t that pretty much what happens every season?

Returning for a (thankfully) brief visit this season, Vicki is the cast member the mom of four finds puzzling. “[Whenever] I see her out in the world [or when we’re filming],” Heather said, “we have a pretty great time! We’re always laughing and carrying on. [We talk about] her family, my family, whatever.”

“But she gives these interviews and says, I’m snotty and I’m this and I’m that,” Heather added. “I honestly don’t get it.”

“It’s very strange to me,” she continued. “I don’t understand why she’s so negative about me, but it hurts my feelings. I feel like if that’s how you feel about me, then stop being so nice to me when I run into you!”

The reason for her behavior is that Vicki’s a fake b*tch who thinks she needs to create drama to earn her paycheck. And honestly, there are a lot of people who love that about her. I’m just not one of them. I would be happy to never see the OG of the OC again.

