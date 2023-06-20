‘Snotty’ Heather Dubrow Has Always ‘Snubbed’ Vicki Gunvalson

Like it or not, Vicki Gunvalson is the OG of the Real Housewives of Orange County. What’s even more unfortunate is that Vicki is one of my problematic faves. She often says shocking things that range from rude to downright conspiratory, but Vicki makes for good TV. It’s why Season 17 of RHOC needs a cameo from the OG, especially now that Tamra Judge is back.

Vicki is always saying things for shock value. Even though she hasn’t been a series regular on RHOC for a few seasons, she found quite the post-retirement career on Peacock and as a Friend Of. Vicki’s upcoming RHOC appearance is bound to be explosive, but she’s ensuring it is by throwing a little shade to hype it up.

Vicki recently appeared on the FACTZ podcast to talk about RHOC, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and anything else she could insert herself into. When it came to returning to the show that made her, Vicki had some not-so-nice things to say about her castmates.

Vicki Gunvalson will always say something explosive

Vicki was asked about the upcoming RHOC appearance. She explained that she was “vibing” with everyone on the show, but proceeded to completely contradict herself. “I don’t communicate with Emily [Simpson] and Gina [Kirschenheiter] — there’s nothing to communicate about,” Vicki said. She truly has a miraculous ability to always stay the same — petty and bothered — and that’s what makes her a great Real Housewives star.

Vicki also threw some shade toward Heather Dubrow, claiming she has always “snubbed” her. “I don’t mind Heather,” Vicki added. “She’s just snotty. You feel like she’s snubbing you.” Instead of changing the subject, Vicki proceeded to snub Fancy Pants when the host asked her what Heather is famous for. “I don’t really know,” Vicki muttered. Again, classic OG of the OC.

To wrap it up, Vicki spread some gossip about the Dubrow family fortune. She claims that although Terry Dubrow is a successful TV doctor, he also comes from family money. “I think they just print money,” she joked. “If you had money, why would you do this?” Vicki might be stirring the pot, but she’s not asking a bad question. Methinks Fancy Pants isn’t going to have a fun season.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF VICKI GUNVALSON’S REMARKS ABOUT HEATHER DUBROW? ARE YOU EXCITED THAT VICKI IS BACK ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY?