Hannah Berner Said Charlie Puth Slid Into Her DMs During Engagement

Bravolebrities love to brag about the celebrities that slid into their DMs, but ex-Bravolebrities love it even more. And former Summer House star Hannah Berner recently shared a pretty solid story about a huge star that dipped into her direct messages — Charlie Puth.

It kind of feels like a lifetime ago that Hannah was part of the Summer House crew. These days, she’s living it up as a full-time podcaster and comedian. On a recent episode of her pod, Giggly Squad, the reality TV alum revealed that the One Call Away singer once slid into her DMs. Unfortunately, she was already taken when it happened.

Only one DM away

Of course, everyone knows Charlie for his catchy songs like Left and Right, and We Don’t Talk Anymore. He also has a super playful online presence. And according to Hannah, that playfulness landed him right in her inbox. This message arrived just before her bachelorette party. So, it was before she tied the knot to Des Bishop.

“The guy who DM’d me before my bachelorette party was Charlie Puth,” Hannah revealed after teasing it on a previous episode. “He wrote, ‘I like you.”

So, just three simple words, nothing too flirty and nothing too juicy. Most guys would need to try a little bit harder when sliding into someone’s DMs, but Charlie can get away with that simple little message. Hannah claimed that she didn’t even open it because she was getting ready to head off to Miami for her bachelorette party.

Although Charlie admitted in a GQ interview that he’s “very horny” literally “all the time,” Hannah tried to play coy and act like his DM was innocent. She also reminded her fans that even if it was a flirtatious DM, she’s a taken woman. You’d think a super famous pop star would be a hall pass, but Hannah didn’t take the bait.

“He does seem nice,” Hannah explained before offering a wild theory about why he sent the message. “I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE CHARLIE PUTH SLID INTO HANNAH BERNER’S DMS? DO YOU THINK HE WAS TRYING TO COMMUNICATE THAT HE LIKES HER WORK AS AN “ARTIST?”