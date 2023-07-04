Andy Cohen Not Inviting Tom Sandoval and Howie Mandel on WWHL

For the uninitiated, Andy Cohen and Howie Mandel had a feud with each other. Of course, it was a “feud” with pretty substantial quotes around it. Despite how big or small it was, Andy was within his rights to be mad if he wanted to be.

See, shortly after Scandoval broke, Tom Sandoval went on Howie’s podcast where he told “his side of the story.” The interview was maligned because it wasn’t much of an interview at all. More of a soapbox for the Vanderpump Rules star. Howie shied away from any hard-hitting questions and just let Tom speak.

So, again, it was justified for Andy to be a bit angry. Howie was not equipped to tackle the subject the way the host of Watch What Happens Live might’ve. And though the feud is over, Andy still has some reservations.

Andy, Tom, and Howie live?

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Gina Ragusa asked if Andy would ever have Howie and Tom on WWHL together. “No,” Andy said promptly and simply. “We’re good,” he said, ending it at that.

Previously Gina asked for some of the specifics about his feud with Howie. “Were you beefing with him?” she asked. Andy responded, “Not really. I think that I was ribbing on him for not being prepared for the interview [with Tom].”

That would align with previous statements from Andy and Howie saying the nature of their “feud” was never serious. “We kind of went back and forth,” Andy said, “And we just had a laugh.” He also mentioned Howie’s DM, saying that it was “an honor” being in a feud with Andy.

It was pretty clear Howie didn’t know what he was getting into when he initially interviewed Tom, and he still might not know. So Andy is wise to keep him away from Tom and WWHL.

