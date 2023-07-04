Farrah Brittany Brushed off Rumors of Divorce Between Mom Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Brittany, brushed off rumors that her mom and Mauricio Umansky were getting divorced earlier this year. Farrah is the daughter of Kyle and her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. Despite not being related by blood to Mauricio, the two have always enjoyed a fantastic relationship, which Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have seen play out on the show throughout the years. She now even works at her stepfather’s brokerage, and starred alongside him in Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills.

What did Farrah say?

Back in April, Farrah spoke to Page Six about the separation rumors. “My reaction, I mean, these are stories,” she said. “This is what always happens. People are going to find something and try to make it into a story. And I feel like at this point, we’ve already been through so much. I mean, who cares?”

Kyle then also spoke to the same media outlet. “It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” she explained. “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’ and B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know.”

Farrah added that she found it “ridiculous” that the pictures of her mom without her ring on had instigated such speculation.

People was the first media outlet to claim that Kyle and Mauricio had officially separated. Despite those claims, they said that the pair were still living under the same roof, and remained amicable.

